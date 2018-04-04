Heat's Wayne Ellington: Scores nine points in Tuesday's win
Ellington compiled nine points (3-8 FG, 3-8 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 23 minutes during Tuesday's 101-98 win over the Hawks.
Ellington has reached double figures just once in the six contests since Dwyane Wade made his return from a five-game absence. Prior to this recent five-game stretch, Ellington had scored in double figures in six of the previous seven tilts. It's clear that the presence of Wade results in less production from Ellington, though the 30-year-old veteran remains a reliable three-point shooter.
