Heat's Wayne Ellington: Scores season-high 24 points in Wednesday's loss

Ellington amassed 24 points (8-11 FG, 7-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, two steals, and one block in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 102-95 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Ellington finished with a season high in scoring while matching his career high in made treys. The absence of Tyler Johnson (migraine) resulted in Ellington receiving extended run, and the ninth-year guard responded with his best effort of the campaign. If Johnson is forced to sit out of Friday's tilt with the Hornets, Ellington will likely be called on to play lots of minutes off the bench once again. But even if Johnson rejoins the rotation, Ellington was already averaging more minutes in December (23.4 per prior to Wednesday) than he saw in October (12.8) or November (22.3).