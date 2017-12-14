Heat's Wayne Ellington: Scores season-high 24 points in Wednesday's loss
Ellington amassed 24 points (8-11 FG, 7-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, two steals, and one block in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 102-95 loss to the Trail Blazers.
Ellington finished with a season high in scoring while matching his career high in made treys. The absence of Tyler Johnson (migraine) resulted in Ellington receiving extended run, and the ninth-year guard responded with his best effort of the campaign. If Johnson is forced to sit out of Friday's tilt with the Hornets, Ellington will likely be called on to play lots of minutes off the bench once again. But even if Johnson rejoins the rotation, Ellington was already averaging more minutes in December (23.4 per prior to Wednesday) than he saw in October (12.8) or November (22.3).
More News
-
Heat's Wayne Ellington: Leads bench with 19 points•
-
Heat's Wayne Ellington: Leads team in scoring with 21 points•
-
Heat's Wayne Ellington: Drains seven treys in Sunday's loss•
-
Heat's Wayne Ellington: Hits five threes Sunday•
-
Heat's Wayne Ellington: Set to play Monday despite illness•
-
Heat's Wayne Ellington: Game-time call due to illness•
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.