Heat's Wayne Ellington: Scores three points in four minutes
Ellington managed three points (1-1 FG, 1-1 3Pt) in four minutes during Friday's 118-102 loss to the Thunder.
Ellington returned to a reserve role and barely got off the bench with Tyler Johnson re-claiming his starting gig and Dwyane Wade (sore knee) rejoining the lineup following a one-game absence. Ellington and Rodney McGruder saw team-low minute totals, and when healthy the team's depth along the wing makes it tough to count on either outside of the deepest leagues.
