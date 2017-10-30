Heat's Wayne Ellington: Set to play Monday despite illness

Ellington (illness) is warming up with the intention of playing in Monday's game against the Timberwolves, Tom D'Angelo of the Palm Beach Post reports.

Ellington recently came down with a cold, but is feeling good enough to take the court after going through warmups. Unless another update suggests Ellington won't play, consider him good to go ahead of Monday's contest and he should continue to operate as an offensive spark off the bench. That said, Ellington is averaging just 14.8 minutes per contest, so his utility in fantasy is limited to those in deeper leagues.