Heat's Wayne Ellington: Shifting to bench role Thursday

Ellington will move back to a bench role for Thursday's game against the Kings, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports.

Ellington has started the last two games in place of the injured Goran Dragic (knee), averaging 19.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists across 37.5 minutes during that stretch. However, Dragic is back to full strength and will rejoin the top unit, so Ellington will be relegated to the bench. With the likes of Tyler Johnson (ankle) and Rodney McGruder (ankle) still out, as well as Dion Waiters (ankle) being done for the season, Ellington should still play a very prominent role off the bench despite the demotion to the second unit.