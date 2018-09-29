Heat's Wayne Ellington: Sitting out scrimmage

Ellington will sit out Saturday's scrimmage due to a sore left ankle, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

The fact that it's being listed as soreness provides optimism it's nothing overly serious, though the Heat will likely remain as cautious as possible with him. He'll sit out Saturday's scrimmage and can now be considered questionable ahead of Sunday's preseason opener against the Spurs. Look for another update to be provided following Sunday's morning shootaround.