Heat's Wayne Ellington: Sitting out Wednesday vs. Orlando
Ellington (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's opener against the Magic, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.
Ellington was considered unlikely to play coming into Wednesday, so this is merely confirmation. In addition to Wednesday's contest, Ellington will also likely miss Thursday's matchup against the Wizards, so the Heat will temporarily be short on depth on the wing. Guys like Derrick Jones Jr. and Rodney McGruder could see more minutes on the wing as a result.
