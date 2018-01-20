Heat's Wayne Ellington: Starting Saturday
Ellington will start Saturday's game against the Hornets, Manny Navarro of the Miami Herald reports.
With Goran Dragic (knee) out of action, the Heat will go with Ellington in his place, and he'll be joined in the backcourt by Derrick Jones, Jr. Both players will be counted upon for increased playmaking, as will Josh Richardson, who will start as the nominal small forward.
