Heat's Wayne Ellington: Still yet to see floor
Ellington (ankle) was available for Saturday's game against Portland but did not see the floor.
The Heat have exercised caution in bringing Ellington back from the ankle injury that's hampered him since the preseason, and while he was technically in uniform and available Saturday, coach Erik Spoelstra opted to hold him out, as he rolled with Tyler Johnson and Dwyane Wade off the bench. Ellington figures to work his way back into the mix going forward, but he's a fairly one-dimensional player when it comes to fantasy production, with most of his value derived from his three-point shooting. A year ago, Ellington finished sixth in the league in total made threes, trailing only James Harden, Paul George, Kyle Lowry, Kemba Walker and Klay Thompson.
