Heat's Wayne Ellington: Struggles in loss Saturday

Ellington recorded six points (2-13 FG, 2-11 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist over 21 minutes Saturday in a preseason loss to the Magic.

Ellington is coming off a season where he scored a career high 10.5 points per game on 37.8 percent shooting from beyond the arc. While those numbers would generally warrant an increased role, Ellington was the benefactor of a number of injuries to the Heat's wing players. With everyone returning healthy, there is a bit of a logjam at the wing. Ellington will be competing with Rodney McGruder, Josh Richardson and Tyler Johnson for the reserve minutes at the wing, making it unlikely Ellington sees an increased role in the upcoming season.