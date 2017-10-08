Heat's Wayne Ellington: Struggles in loss Saturday
Ellington recorded six points (2-13 FG, 2-11 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist over 21 minutes Saturday in a preseason loss to the Magic.
Ellington is coming off a season where he scored a career high 10.5 points per game on 37.8 percent shooting from beyond the arc. While those numbers would generally warrant an increased role, Ellington was the benefactor of a number of injuries to the Heat's wing players. With everyone returning healthy, there is a bit of a logjam at the wing. Ellington will be competing with Rodney McGruder, Josh Richardson and Tyler Johnson for the reserve minutes at the wing, making it unlikely Ellington sees an increased role in the upcoming season.
More News
-
Heat's Wayne Ellington: Has option for 2017-18 picked up•
-
Heat's Wayne Ellington: Will play Thursday vs. Raptors•
-
Heat's Wayne Ellington: Status uncertain for Thursday's game•
-
Heat's Wayne Ellington: Stays hot with 19 points Wednesday•
-
Heat's Wayne Ellington: Scores 19 off bench Sunday•
-
Heat's Wayne Ellington: Stays hot with 18 points Monday•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...