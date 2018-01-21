Heat's Wayne Ellington: Team-high scoring total in spot start

Ellington posted 26 points (10-15 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 0-2 FT), three assists and one steal across 37 minutes in Saturday's 106-105 win over the Hornets.

The veteran sharpshooter drew the start with Goran Dragic (knee) out of action and took advantage of his opportunity. Ellington drained six three-pointers on his way to compiling a team-high scoring total and is enjoying the best month of his season thus far, despite some uneven shooting performances prior to Saturday. Ellington has now eclipsed the 20-point mark in two of the past four contests, and he projects to continue seeing plenty of minutes in his bench role in the wake of Dion Waiters' season-ending ankle injury.