Heat's Wayne Ellington: To start Wednesday

Ellington will draw the start during Wednesday's preseason game against the Wizards.

Ellington provides a knock-down shooting threat from beyond the arc for the Heat. Across 24.2 minutes per game last season, he knocked down 2.4 threes at a 37.8 percent clip.

