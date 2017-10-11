Heat's Wayne Ellington: To start Wednesday
Ellington will draw the start during Wednesday's preseason game against the Wizards.
Ellington provides a knock-down shooting threat from beyond the arc for the Heat. Across 24.2 minutes per game last season, he knocked down 2.4 threes at a 37.8 percent clip.
More News
-
Heat's Wayne Ellington: Struggles in loss Saturday•
-
Heat's Wayne Ellington: Has option for 2017-18 picked up•
-
Heat's Wayne Ellington: Will play Thursday vs. Raptors•
-
Heat's Wayne Ellington: Status uncertain for Thursday's game•
-
Heat's Wayne Ellington: Stays hot with 19 points Wednesday•
-
Heat's Wayne Ellington: Scores 19 off bench Sunday•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, busts 2017
Isaiah Thomas and Josh Jackson could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...