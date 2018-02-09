Heat's Wayne Ellington: Warming up with intention of playing
Ellington (shoulder) is going through pre-game warmups with the intention of playing in Friday's matchup against the Bucks, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Ellington was downgraded from probable to questionable for Friday's contest, but is now looking more probable again. That said, if he is cleared to play, he could see a reduction in workload considering the acquisition of Dwyane Wade during Thursday's trade deadline.
