Heat's Wayne Ellington: Will be available Saturday

Ellington (ankle) is available Saturday against Portland, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Ellington will make his season debut Saturday after being sidelined due to a left ankle injury. He saw 26.5 minutes per game last season, but it's unclear if he'll reach that mark Saturday. Coach Erik Spoelstra may opt to ease him back into action, and the likes of Josh Richardson and Rodney McGruder have been playing well so far through the year.