Heat's Wayne Ellington: Will not return Tuesday

Ellington has been ruled out from returning to Tuesday's tilt against the 76ers due to a left quad contusion.

Ellington sustained the injury late in the second quarter of Tuesday's contest. His night will end with just two points across 11 minutes. The severity of the issue is unknown at this time, but expect an update on his status once the team provides more information.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories