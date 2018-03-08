Heat's Wayne Ellington: Will play Thursday vs. 76ers
Ellington (quad) will play in Thursday's game against the 76ers, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
Ellington came into Thursday with a probable designation after missing the last four games with a left quad bruise, so this latest news doesn't come with much surprise. Look for Ellington to slot back in to his typical reserve role on the wing, likely seeing minutes in the mid-to-upper 20s. His return could mean a few less minutes for guys like Justise Winslow, Rodney McGruder and Luke Babbitt.
