Heat's Wayne Ellington: Will remain out Monday

Ellington (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's preseason matchup against the Magic, Shandel Richardson of The Athletic reports.

Ellington continues to work his way through some left ankle soreness, which will now cost him a fourth straight contest. The priority of the Heat is to get him back to full strength prior to the regular-season opener Oct. 17 against the Magic, so there's certainly a chance Ellington misses a couple more exhibition games this week. Joining Ellington on the sidelines will be James Johnson (sports hernia), Derrick Jones (shoulder), Dion Waiters (ankle) and Bam Adebayo (shoulder).