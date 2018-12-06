Heat's Wayne Ellington: Won't play Friday
Ellington is out for personal reasons Friday against the Suns, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Ellington won't make the flight to Phoenix, but there is an expectation that he will re-join the squad at some point during the road trip, which continues Saturday against the Clippers and goes through Wednesday's game at Utah. With Ellington sidelined, Tyler Johnson and Dwyane Wade could pick up some extra run.
More News
-
Heat's Wayne Ellington: Contributes 15 points Tuesday•
-
Heat's Wayne Ellington: Low impact as starting point guard•
-
Heat's Wayne Ellington: Moves into starting five•
-
Heat's Wayne Ellington: Scores 16 points in Saturday's loss•
-
Heat's Wayne Ellington: Coming off bench Saturday•
-
Heat's Wayne Ellington: Scores 20 points in Wednesday's win•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...