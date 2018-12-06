Heat's Wayne Ellington: Won't play Friday

Ellington is out for personal reasons Friday against the Suns, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Ellington won't make the flight to Phoenix, but there is an expectation that he will re-join the squad at some point during the road trip, which continues Saturday against the Clippers and goes through Wednesday's game at Utah. With Ellington sidelined, Tyler Johnson and Dwyane Wade could pick up some extra run.

