The Heat recalled Maten from the G League's Sioux Falls Skyforce on Sunday, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Maten will presumably dress for the eighth time this season at the NBA level in Monday's game against the Hawks. Despite dominating in the G League this season to the tune of 24.4 points and 9.5 rebounds per game, Maten is still awaiting his NBA debut. The Heat's deep rotation likely means Maten won't see minutes Monday unless the game turns into a blowout.