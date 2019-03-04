Heat's Yante Maten: Back from G League
The Heat recalled Maten from the G League's Sioux Falls Skyforce on Sunday, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Maten will presumably dress for the eighth time this season at the NBA level in Monday's game against the Hawks. Despite dominating in the G League this season to the tune of 24.4 points and 9.5 rebounds per game, Maten is still awaiting his NBA debut. The Heat's deep rotation likely means Maten won't see minutes Monday unless the game turns into a blowout.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...