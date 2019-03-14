Heat's Yante Maten: Back to G League
Maten was assigned to the G League's Sioux Falls Skyforce on Thursday, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Maten spent the last 10 days with Miami, but he will now return to the G League for the Skyforce's game on Friday. He should get some valuable minutes after not appearing in any games for Miami.
