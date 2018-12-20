Heat's Yante Maten: Back with Heat
Maten was recalled from the G League on Thursday, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Maten will provide depth for Thursday's game against the Rockets after racking up 31 points and 10 boards for the Sioux Falls Skyforce earlier in the week. The rookie has yet to appear in a game for the Heat this season.
