Maten recorded 14 points (6-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-5 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and a block across 29 minutes in the Heat's 96-92 win over the Magic in the Las Vegas Summer League on Tuesday.

Maten turned in a big double-double after modest production in Sunday's game against the Jazz. He signed a two-year extension with Miami in April and has a good shot at making the active roster if he can keep up this high level of play.