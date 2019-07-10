Heat's Yante Maten: Big double-double in win
Maten recorded 14 points (6-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-5 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and a block across 29 minutes in the Heat's 96-92 win over the Magic in the Las Vegas Summer League on Tuesday.
Maten turned in a big double-double after modest production in Sunday's game against the Jazz. He signed a two-year extension with Miami in April and has a good shot at making the active roster if he can keep up this high level of play.
