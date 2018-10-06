Heat's Yante Maten: Efficient in 26 minutes Friday
Maten poured in 17 points (5-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, and one block in 26 minutes during Friday's 121-114 preseason loss to Washington.
Maten had what could be his best performance of the season, contributing in a number of areas during his 26 minutes on court. After a solid summer league which resulted in a two-way contract, Maten is going to be in and out of the lineup across the season. He is going to have almost zero fantasy value unless the Heat suffers a number of injuries, which of course is not completely out of the question.
