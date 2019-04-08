Maten agreed Sunday with the Heat on a standard, two-year contract extension worth up to $3.1 million, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

The deal will take effect after the season, when his one-year, two-way contract is set to expire. Maten has yet to make his NBA debut, but the Heat saw enough potential in the forward based on his G League production to bring him aboard the 15-man roster in place of Rodney McGruder, who was waived. In 30 games with the Sioux Falls Skyforce this season, Maten averaged 23.5 points (on 53.8 percent shooting from the field), 9.6 boards, 1.8 assists and 1.1 blocks per contest. Maten's contract for 2020-21 will become fully guaranteed if he's on the roster for opening night during the upcoming season.