Heat's Yante Maten: Gets two-year extension
Maten agreed Sunday with the Heat on a standard, two-year contract extension worth up to $3.1 million, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
The deal will take effect after the season, when his one-year, two-way contract is set to expire. Maten has yet to make his NBA debut, but the Heat saw enough potential in the forward based on his G League production to bring him aboard the 15-man roster in place of Rodney McGruder, who was waived. In 30 games with the Sioux Falls Skyforce this season, Maten averaged 23.5 points (on 53.8 percent shooting from the field), 9.6 boards, 1.8 assists and 1.1 blocks per contest. Maten's contract for 2020-21 will become fully guaranteed if he's on the roster for opening night during the upcoming season.
More News
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...