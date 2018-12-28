Heat's Yante Maten: Heads back to Sioux Falls
Maten was sent back to the G League on Friday, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Maten has spent the majority of this season in the G League and is still looking for his NBA debut. It will likely come at some point this season, however, since he continues to post strong numbers with the Skyforce.
