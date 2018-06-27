Heat's Yante Maten: Latches on with Miami for summer league

Maten secured a summer league invitation from the Heat, Anthony Chiang of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Maten started in all 33 of his appearances with Georgia last season as a senior, averaging 19.3 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.5 blocks while shooting 46.4 percent from the field. He also flashed some range, finishing 58-of-144 (40.3 percent) from deep across his college career. Despite not hearing his name called during the 2018 NBA Draft, the 21-year-old forward will look to prove he's worthy of a roster spot.