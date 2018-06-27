Heat's Yante Maten: Latches on with Miami for summer league
Maten secured a summer league invitation from the Heat, Anthony Chiang of The Palm Beach Post reports.
Maten started in all 33 of his appearances with Georgia last season as a senior, averaging 19.3 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.5 blocks while shooting 46.4 percent from the field. He also flashed some range, finishing 58-of-144 (40.3 percent) from deep across his college career. Despite not hearing his name called during the 2018 NBA Draft, the 21-year-old forward will look to prove he's worthy of a roster spot.
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...