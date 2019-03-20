Heat's Yante Maten: Recalled from G League
Maten was recalled from the G League on Wednesday.
Maten has yet to play NBA minutes, but it's possible he'll make his debut Wednesday. In the G League, the Georgia product has been averaging 23.6 points, 9.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.0 block across 32.3 minutes.
