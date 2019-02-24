Maten (ankle) suited up Thursday in the G League Sioux Falls Skyforce's 130-108 win over the Long Island Nets, finishing with eight points (3-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds and one assist in 21 minutes.

It marked Maten's first game appearance since Jan. 2 after a right ankle injury sidelined him for the better part of six weeks. The power forward should see his playing time increase in the Skyforce's games to come and will likely reassert himself as one of the top contributors on the G League circuit. Maten is averaging 25.6 points (on 58.8 percent shooting from the field), 9.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.5 triples and 1.2 blocks in 31.7 minutes per game over 22 appearances with Sioux Falls.