Heat's Yante Maten: Returns to G League
Maten was sent down to the G League on Friday, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Maten will presumably continue to find himself in the G League quite often, as he has yet to appear in a game for the Heat. That will likely only change if Miami deals with a significant amount of frontcourt injuries.
