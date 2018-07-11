Heat's Yante Maten: Scores 14 in summer league start
Maten earned his first start in Tuesday's 90-98 summer league win over the Jazz, recording 14 points (3-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 7-8 FT), seven rebounds and one block across 19 minutes.
After a strong Sacramento Summer League, Maten has struggled to provide much in Las Vegas, though the Heat opted to give him extended run Tuesday. The 21-year-old forward capitalized on the increased playing time and nearly came up with a double-double. While his 37.5 percent shooting left something to be desired, he did force his way to the free-throw line eight times and knocked down seven of those attempts to reach double-digit points.
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...