Heat's Yante Maten: Scores 14 in summer league start

Maten earned his first start in Tuesday's 90-98 summer league win over the Jazz, recording 14 points (3-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 7-8 FT), seven rebounds and one block across 19 minutes.

After a strong Sacramento Summer League, Maten has struggled to provide much in Las Vegas, though the Heat opted to give him extended run Tuesday. The 21-year-old forward capitalized on the increased playing time and nearly came up with a double-double. While his 37.5 percent shooting left something to be desired, he did force his way to the free-throw line eight times and knocked down seven of those attempts to reach double-digit points.