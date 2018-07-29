Heat's Yante Maten: Signs two-way contract with Heat

Maten signed a two-way contract with the Heat on Sunday.

Maten went undrafted out of Georgia, but had a solid summer league with the Heat where he averaged 10.7 points and 5.6 rebounds, while knocking down 38.5 percent of his three-pointers. The 2018 SEC Player of the Year will now be eligible to spend up to 45 days with Miami at the NBA level during the upcoming campaign, but will work with the team's G-League affiliate for the rest of the time. Maten finished his senior season at Georgia with averages of 19.3 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.5 blocks.