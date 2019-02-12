Heat's Yante Maten: Sits out again
Maten (ankle) failed to take the court for Saturday's game against Stockton.
Maten still hasn't returned to action as he continues to nurse a right ankle issue that's caused him to miss significant time. He's been nearly unstoppable this season in the G League (26.4 points per game, 10.0 rebounds per game) earning mid season All-NBA G League honors as a result, although time is running out for him to make an impact this year.
