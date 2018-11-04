Heat's Yante Maten: Strong double-double performance
Maten posted 26 points, 18 rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal in 31 minutes during Saturday's game against Iowa.
Maten is currently playing on a two-way contract and won't necessarily be with the Skyforce on a daily basis throughout the G League season. However, he's a very enticing player to roster in G League formats nonetheless.
