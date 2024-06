Pullin and the Heat agreed to a two-way contract Thursday, Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reports.

A 6-foot-4 guard out of Florida, Pullin will be a long-term project for the Heat to develop. During his final collegiate season, Pullin shot 44.9 percent from beyond the arc while averaging 15.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.1 three-pointers.