Drell amassed 23 points (9-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds and three assists in 37 minutes in Friday's 129-119 win over Fort Wayne.

Drell nailed all three of his three-pointers in the first half as he scored 15 of his 23 points before halftime. He dominated the boards in the final quarter and grabbed five rebounds while playing all 12 minutes. It was his third double-double of the season.