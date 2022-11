Drell produced 11 points (5-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and a block in 30 minutes in Sunday's 121-105 win over Iowa.

Drell received the bulk of his playing time in the second half as he scored six points and grabbed seven rebounds in 18 minutes on the floor. The 22-year-old is off to a solid start, averaging 11.4 points and 5.8 rebounds in 26.5 minutes while making 48.8 percent of his shot attempts.