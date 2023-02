Drell delivered 22 points (6-12 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 35 minutes in Windy City's 112-98 loss to Santa Cruz on Saturday.

Drell checked in second on the Bulls in scoring on the night and turned in an especially impressive effort from behind the arc. The talented forward's four made treys were a season high for Drell, as was his overall scoring tally.