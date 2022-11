Drell compiled seven points (2-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), a rebound, two assists and a steal in 23 minutes in Saturday's 112-102 loss in Wisconsin.

Drell committed three fouls in the second quarter and was limited in his playing time the rest of the game. The 22-year-old has picked up five fouls in each of the season's first two contest but has shot well when on the floor, going 7-for-14 from the field and 4-for-7 from three-point range.