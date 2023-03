Drell turned in nine points (4-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt), nine rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 36 minutes in Windy City's 120-102 win over Wisconsin on Saturday.

Drell was the only member of the Bulls' starting five to not score in double digits, but his work on the boards helped him impressively round out his production. The 22-year-old's nine-rebound tally was his second straight of that amount, and Saturday also marked his first time recording multiple blocks since Feb. 9.