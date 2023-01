Drell produced seven points (3-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and three steals in 32 minutes in Monday's 112-105 loss to the Charge.

With Windy City shorthanded Monday, Drell was unable to capitalize on the situation and produced pedestrian numbers in the loss. He's averaging just 8.0 points through seven contests and has made only 36.5 percent of his shots and 23.1 percent of his threes.