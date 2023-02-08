Drell produced seven points (3-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and one steal across 29 minutes in Windy City's 133-122 loss to Greensboro on Sunday.

Drell turned in the lowest scoring tally on the Bulls' starting five by far, even though he wasn't overly inefficient with the shots he did take. The 22-year-old Estonian is averaging a serviceable 9.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 steal across 28.8 minutes per contest while starting in nine of his 13 appearances thus far this season.