Drell furnished 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and one block across 28 minutes in Windy City's 114-93 win over Maine on Sunday.

Drell was outpaced comfortably in production by several first-unit mates but still contributed his fair share to the impressive win. The 22-year-old had been much more active on the offensive end in recent games, however, as he was coming off a stretch where he'd put between 18 and 26 points in three straight contests.