Drell (hand) compiled five points (1-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and a steal in 30 minutes in Friday's 122-117 overtime win over Lakeland.

After missing the previous two contests with a hand injury, Drell returned Friday and played 30 minutes off the bench. It appears as if he'll continue to get regular playing time for Windy City and 30-plus minutes a game can be expected.