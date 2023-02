Drell furnished 18 points (7-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and four steals across 34 minutes in Windy City's 114-110 win over Raptors 905 on Wednesday.

Drell's fifth straight double-digit scoring effort played an important part in the Bulls' close victory. The undrafted 22-year-old has been a relatively consistent source of scoring, rebounds and steals for Windy City, making a versatile real-world and fantasy asset.