Drell registered 26 points (8-11 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks across 39 minutes in the Windy City's 112-105 win over the Capitanes on Sunday.

Drell paced the Bulls in scoring and also checked in second in rebounds. The point tally also qualified as a season high for the 23-year-old, who's now shot 50.0 percent or better in seven of the last eight games.