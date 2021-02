Ellenson posted 27 points (10-15 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds and two assists in Wednesday's 121-115 win over G League Agua Caliente.

Ellenson has been a fixture in the starting five this year. He led G League Raptors 905 in scoring Wednesday. The 24-year-old has averaged 17.5 points, 7.7 rebounds and two assists per game through the first five contests this year.