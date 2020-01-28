Henry Ellenson: Continues dominance for Raptors 905
Ellenson posted 26 points (9-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds and two assists across 36 minutes in Monday's G League loss to Westchester.
Ellenson was acquired via trade from the Long Island Nets on Jan. 21, and he's led Raptors 905 in points in every game with the new club. The 23-year-old was a strong asset for Long Island as well, averaging 20.1 points and 10.5 rebounds per game, so if he keeps this up, it won't be surprising if he gets a shot at the top level.
