Ellenson generated 17 points (6-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and five assists across 30 minutes in Friday's 138-126 loss to G League Erie.

Ellenson has been pretty consistent in the G League bubble so far. The 24-year-old is starting at center for the team. He started the latter half of last season with Raptors 905 as well, averaging 21.8 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.