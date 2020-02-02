Play

Henry Ellenson: Drains 21 against Wisconsin

Ellenson posted 21 points (9-21 FG, 3-10 3Pt), 10 rebounds and three assists across 37 minutes in Saturday's G League win over Wisconsin.

Ellenson's played five games with Raptors 905, and he's been a force to be reckoned with, recording 21.0 points, 9.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. He tied Oshae Brissett for the team high in points in this game.

