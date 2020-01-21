Henry Ellenson: G League rights sent to 905
The Raptors 905 acquired Ellenson's rights Tuesday from the Long Island Nets in exchange for Justin Anderson.
Ellenson had previously occupied one of Brooklyn's two two-way spots before he was waived earlier this month. The big man stuck around in Brooklyn's organization thereafter as a member of the Long Island roster, but he'll now head north of the border. Over 10 appearances for Long Island, Ellenson averaged 20.1 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.2 blocks in 31.5 minutes.
